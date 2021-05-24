New Zealand must send strong signal to Pacific over China - Defence Minister Peeni Henare

New Zealand will need to send a strong signal to other Pacific Islands after China’s overtures to the Solomon Islands, Minister of Defence Peeni Henare says.

After visits with counterparts in Fiji and Australia last week, the minister says maintaining a cooperative Defence Force presence in the region – and not solely for humanitarian aid – is a priority for New Zealand.

A draft agreement between China and Solomon Islands was leaked online this week which would allow a Chinese military and police force presence on the Islands, including ship visits.

Henare said the agreement took him by surprise, but alluded to China’s moves to expand its influence in the Pacific.

National’s Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Gerry Brownlee said the surprise was probably understandable, but “on the other hand probably indicates the relationship between Australia, New Zealand and the Solomon’s has not been as good as it could be for a while.

The government should be talking to the Chinese and Solomon governments to find out exactly what the agreement would entail, and why it was being pursued, he said.

There’s been some suggestion it would have some effect on the ability to transit through that area.