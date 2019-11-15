Home

New Zealand: 56,000 guns handed over during amnesty

| @BBCWorld
December 22, 2019 7:37 am

More than 56,000 weapons have been handed to authorities in New Zealand during a six-month amnesty, police say.

The buy-back scheme was launched when authorities banned semi-automatic weapon in response to the killing of 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch.

The ban was agreed by parliament weeks after the 15 March shootings – the worst in modern times in New Zealand.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, has been charged and faces trial next year.

