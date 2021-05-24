New locations of interest, testing station queues bank up 5km in NZ

Auckland is a city on edge as the list of potential exposure sites balloons to 76 and confirmation there will be more COVID-19 cases announced today.

As the country entered its second day of level-4 lockdown, queues at testing stations across Auckland snake for kilometres as those with cold-like symptoms or at any one of the 76 locations of interest seek swabs.

The new locations of interest include Countdown Takapuna, Dominos in Beach Haven, KFC Takapuna, an East Tamaki Z station, Hoyts Cinemas in Wairau Park and Movie Monterey in Takapuna.

There are now 10 confirmed cases of people infected with the virus after it emerged a 58-year-old Devonport tradesman tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. Most are aged in their 20s and were active in the community while infectious.

A total of 240 SkyCity staff members have been identified as close contacts and are now in isolation, after a person who tested positive for Covid visited the casino.

And the company estimates “around 1000” patrons were on the main gaming floor complex at the same time as the positive case in the early hours of Saturday morning.

SkyCity chief executive Michael Ahearne confirmed 240 of his staff were working on the main casino gaming floor between 1.15am and 3am – the time authorities say a positive case linked to Auckland’s latest cluster was there.