New locations of interest in NZ include apartment building and bar

Popular Auckland Viaduct bar Headquarters has been named a location of interest – and its outspoken owner Leo Molloy has hit the roof.

HQ was one of four new locations added to the Ministry of Health’s list last night – with people being told to isolate if they were there on Saturday, August 14 between 11.30pm and 1.30am, and to get tested after days 5 and 12.

In a Facebook post last night, the HQ bar took aim at the ministry.

“This was 15 days ago. No staff or customers have had clinical signs or been infected with Covid,” read the post. “The muppets rang us on the Tuesday the 24th and said they’d been trying to email us but they didn’t have ‘nz’ on the end of the email address!

“I did advise them that this date was, even at that stage, two incubation cycles ago

Now here we go. It’s only 15 days old… I hope you all got tested on the 19th and 26 even though you had no idea we were a location of interest.”

“Have I not been telling you this is a shambles?”

The bar was one of four new locations of interest released on Sunday, day 12 of level 4 lockdown.

