Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri |Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|Government identifies anomaly|Lay Preacher helps fellow villagers|Swabbing begins in Somosomo village|Over 3,000 patients in home isolation|Talks underway on no jab, no entry|Foreign aid to be viewed as an investment|MoH concerned with misinformation|Investigation rules out vaccine adverse events|Government team to mitigate COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|Six-month-old baby amongst the 11 COVID-19 deaths|Ministry identifies areas of concern|Ministry strengthens quarantine operations|Breach in travel protocols a concern|Government will assist Fijians in the Namara Tiri lockdown area|Borders will only open if we do everything right: PM|Lockdown imposed on Labasa settlement |
New Zealand

New locations of interest in NZ include apartment building and bar

AP News
August 30, 2021 7:09 am
Residence Mount Terrace Apartments has been added to the locations of interest list five times. [Source: NZ Herald]

Popular Auckland Viaduct bar Headquarters has been named a location of interest – and its outspoken owner Leo Molloy has hit the roof.

HQ was one of four new locations added to the Ministry of Health’s list last night – with people being told to isolate if they were there on Saturday, August 14 between 11.30pm and 1.30am, and to get tested after days 5 and 12.

In a Facebook post last night, the HQ bar took aim at the ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

“This was 15 days ago. No staff or customers have had clinical signs or been infected with Covid,” read the post. “The muppets rang us on the Tuesday the 24th and said they’d been trying to email us but they didn’t have ‘nz’ on the end of the email address!

“I did advise them that this date was, even at that stage, two incubation cycles ago
Now here we go. It’s only 15 days old… I hope you all got tested on the 19th and 26 even though you had no idea we were a location of interest.”

“Have I not been telling you this is a shambles?”

The bar was one of four new locations of interest released on Sunday, day 12 of level 4 lockdown.

