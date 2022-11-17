Mother Gemma Ferregel and son Ryder Ferregel named as victims

Gemma Ferregel. [Source: NZ Herald]

A mother and her 10-year-old son have been named as the victims of a Manukau Harbour boating tragedy.

Gemma Ferregel, 39, died when a boat carrying five people capsized on November 6 off Clarks Beach.

The search continues for her son Ryder, a talented motocross rider who has been missing since the accident.

Three others on the boat survived the tragedy, two of them swimming to shore freezing and exhausted to raise the alarm.

Police released a statement tonight on behalf of the family.

“We’re all devastated and lost for words while we grieve for Gemma and Ryder. Our only wish now is that Ryder is brought home as soon as possible.

“We would like to express our thanks to the emergency services and volunteers in the community who have contributed to the search.”