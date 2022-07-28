More threats made to several schools around the country

Police outside Cambridge High School on Tuesday.

Several schools around New Zealand have received threats this morning.

Awatapu College in Palmerston North said on its Facebook page that it received a bomb threat and evacuated the school.

The college said older students were being sent home while Year 9 students were waiting in the gym, which had been cleared by police. They will be allowed to leave after providing a permission text from parents or caregivers.

Article continues after advertisement

The college’s principal, Gary Yeatman, said he believed the threat was made by a person on the other end of the line, though other schools have reported automated messages.

The school had been finishing early anyway due to Covid-19 and staff illness, so students only missed two learning sessions, he said.

He believed the threat was made by a person on the other end of the line, though other schools had reported automated messages.

Minister of Police Chris Hipkins had a message for people ringing in bomb threats to schools: Don’t be idiots.

He said the police and Ministry of Education had plans in place to deal with threats.