Monkeypox: First community transmission detected in NZ

Monkeypox vesicles on a hand. [Photo Credit: 1News]

The first community-spread cases of monkeypox have been detected in New Zealand.

Two new cases of the disease are both cases of community transmission according to health authorities today.

This means they were caught by someone in New Zealand and not an overseas source.

The health authority says the two cases are isolated in Auckland.

Te Whatu Ora is urging people who experience skin changes or develop lesions or a rash to seek medical advice, “even if you haven’t travelled overseas recently”.

There have now been 11 cases of monkeypox detected in New Zealand.