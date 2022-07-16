Ministry of Health to release latest numbers as cases rise

[Source: NZ Herald]

The Ministry of Health is set to release the latest Covid-19 cases, after days of more than 10,000 cases.

Yesterday there were 10,470 new coronavirus cases and 16 Covid-related deaths, with more than 770 hospitalisations, and 14 people in intensive care.

The numbers were released by the Ministry of Health just after 2pm and seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 9994.

Article continues after advertisement

The seven-day rolling average for hospitalisations is 700, up from 499 this time last week.

Health officials have said the true number of daily case numbers could actually be twice that figure due to people either not testing for Covid-19 despite being sick, or testing and not reporting the fact they were positive.

The ministry said it and Te Whatu Ora–Health NZ were “closely monitoring the continued increase in Covid-19 positive cases and hospitalisations as part of our ongoing review and updating of the response to the current community outbreak”.

Health officials have also again made an impassioned public push for New Zealanders to mask up when they are out and about.

The ministry said wearing a mask was one of the “best measures” to reduce the chance of catching Covid-19, or other respiratory illnesses.

“The more layers of protection people put in place – such as mask-wearing, vaccinations, and staying home when sick – the more they reduce the risk of spreading respiratory viruses.

“Even if you’re fully vaccinated, or have had Covid-19, continuing to wear a face mask is important in keeping you, your whānau and your community safe.

“As a general rule, the ministry urges people to wear a mask in public indoor settings outside the home and in poorly ventilated spaces, or when it is hard to physically distance from other people.”