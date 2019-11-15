Ministry of Health confirms fourth case of Covid-19 in NZ

The New Zealand Health Ministry has this morning officially confirmed a fourth positive test for coronavirus Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The result came from a New Zealand citizen, a man in his 30s, who is the partner of the second case confirmed on Wednesday.

The man had been with his partner in northern Italy, and they arrived in Auckland from Singapore on February 25 on Air New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

On Monday, they flew to Palmerston North and then back to Auckland.

The ministry said contact tracing is already underway and that some people who had been in close contact with the couple are already in isolation.