New Zealand

Manhunt underway in Avondale after man fatally shot

RNZ
October 2, 2021 11:19 am
[Source: RNZ]

A man who was found with a gunshot wound in the Auckland suburb of Avondale early this morning has died in hospital.

Police were called to reports of a firearms incident in Saintly Lane, Avondale this morning at about 4.30am and found the man.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died, police have confirmed.

Police are searching for a person of interest, Meade said.

Saintly Lane was cordoned off while police, including Armed Offenders Squad members, cleared a residential property.

Police are now speaking with a number of people from the property.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said the area remains cordoned off.

