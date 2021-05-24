New Zealand
Manhunt underway in Avondale after man fatally shot
RNZ
October 2, 2021 11:19 am
A man who was found with a gunshot wound in the Auckland suburb of Avondale early this morning has died in hospital.
Police were called to reports of a firearms incident in Saintly Lane, Avondale this morning at about 4.30am and found the man.
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition but has since died, police have confirmed.
Police are searching for a person of interest, Meade said.
Saintly Lane was cordoned off while police, including Armed Offenders Squad members, cleared a residential property.
Police are now speaking with a number of people from the property.
Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said the area remains cordoned off.
