Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

Man stabbed four times on Flaxmere street

RNZ
October 10, 2021 3:04 pm

Hawke’s Bay police are investigating an assault in Flaxmere where a man received stab wounds to his back and neck

Police received a report just before 5.20am yesterday that a man had been assaulted as he walked along Chatham Road near Chatham Park.

The victim received four small stab wounds as a result – three to his back and one to his neck. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Article continues after advertisement

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the Chatham Road area, particularly between Margate Avenue and Omahu Road, early yesterday morning and may have information that could assist.

The offender is described as a skinny male in his early twenties, approximately 182cm tall, with short hair and wearing a light-coloured top.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.