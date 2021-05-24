Man stabbed four times on Flaxmere street

Hawke’s Bay police are investigating an assault in Flaxmere where a man received stab wounds to his back and neck

Police received a report just before 5.20am yesterday that a man had been assaulted as he walked along Chatham Road near Chatham Park.

The victim received four small stab wounds as a result – three to his back and one to his neck. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Article continues after advertisement

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the Chatham Road area, particularly between Margate Avenue and Omahu Road, early yesterday morning and may have information that could assist.

The offender is described as a skinny male in his early twenties, approximately 182cm tall, with short hair and wearing a light-coloured top.