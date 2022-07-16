Man charged with murder after West Auckland shooting left two dead

A police cordon was set up on Barrys Rd, Glendene. [Source: 1News]

A man has been charged with murder in the wake of a shooting in the West Auckland suburb of Glendene on Friday which left two people dead.

The 27-year-old accused is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Saturday.

“Police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and believe that those involved were known to each other,” Detective Inspector John Sutton said.

“Police enquiries are continuing, including the scene examination and locals will see an increased police presence in the area until tomorrow.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Emergency services raced to the Barrys Rd, Glendene address after reports a gun was fired outside of a home.

1News understands the property is associated with the Head Hunters.

Police said on arrival two people were found dead. After a short manhunt, the person allegedly responsible was found at a Te Atatū address.

One neighbour says she heard bangs and screaming, but thought it was noisy kids.

Another said “it’s all a bit scary” as they watched police working.

A Taikata Rd resident said they were turned back by police when they went for a walk.

“We live about five houses down, so once we got asked to head back, we did.”

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out in the coming days.