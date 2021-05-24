Lockdowns could be avoided with very high vaccination rates: New modelling

The alternative of not reaching over 90 per cent vaccination rate in New Zealand is bleak.

Researchers say the new modelling released identifies the potential to cripple the health system and leave Māori and Pacific communities bearing the brunt.

And thousands could die in just a one-year period.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Rachel Binny says the new modelling released by Te Pūnaha Matatini showed the importance of New Zealand getting to the “highest vaccination coverage we possibly can.