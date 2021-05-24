Level 4 in Auckland extended for another week

Auckland will remain at level 4 for another week, until 11.59pm on September 21, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Cabinet has made an in-principle decision that Auckland will move to level 3 at that time.

Level 2 will remain in place for the rest of New Zealand for another week, and Cabinet will review these settings on Monday next week.

Ardern said Aucklanders were owed a debt of gratitude for enduring the ongoing level 4 lockdown and that “the next week will be critical in providing the additional reassurance we need”.

Ardern asked residents in Mt Eden, Massey, Mangere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Otara and Manurewa to be especially vigilant.

“Please stick to your bubble. Stay home as much as possible. Try to reduce risk by having just one person go to the shop or supermarket.”

Earlier today, 33 new community cases were announced – all in Auckland. It is the highest number of daily cases in several days.