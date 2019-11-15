Jacinda Ardern wins second term in office

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has won a landslide victory in the country’s general election.

With most ballots tallied, Ms Ardern’s Labour Party has won 49% of the vote and she is projected to win a rare outright parliamentary majority.

The opposition centre-right National Party, currently on 27%, has admitted defeat in Saturday’s poll.

The vote was originally due to be in September but was postponed by a month after a renewed Covid-19 outbreak.