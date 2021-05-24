Jacinda Ardern self-isolating, close contact of COVID case

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in self-isolation after being deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 case, expected to be of the Omicron variant.

The Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro and Ardern were on a flight from Kerikeri to Auckland last Saturday January 22.

The flight has been deemed as “high risk” on the Ministry of Health’s updated locations of interest list.

Article continues after advertisement

Ardern and Kiro have now entered self-isolation as a result.

Also deemed close contacts and are isolating, are the Prime Minister’s chief press secretary and members of the Governor-General’s staff, who were also on board.

Eleven new Omicron cases were confirmed in the New Zealand community on Saturday.

The total number of Omicron community cases, either confirmed or linked to previously reported Omicron cases, is now 116.