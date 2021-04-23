Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji Airways staff in court for breaching health restrictions|Vaccination rolls out in Nadi and Lautoka|95 street dwellers identified in Suva|Lack of social distancing in Suva|More arrests for defying COVID safe measures|LTA urges motorists to stay within zones|Suva-Nausori back to containment zones|Malomalo 7s players urged to contact Ministry|Agriculture knows no barrier, says female farmer|Road ahead is far from clear|Food distribution program explained|No new cases but warning sounded|Fijians warned not to let their guard down|Clusters in Ra still unlinked|More than 7,000 food packs delivered|More health restriction violations recorded|PSA prioritizes the safety of street dwellers|Weather continues to hinder MOH work|Officers assist in ration distribution|49 active cases, 31 locally transmitted|Text platform set up for ration request|Two more cases confirmed as some found lying for ration|New cases highlight seriousness of situation|Possible lockdown for Ra|PS disappointed with cheating Fijians|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern announces travel bubble with Cook Islands

One News
May 3, 2021 4:25 pm
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. [Source: One News]

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has this afternoon announced the long-awaited travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

This will begin 14 days from now on Monday, May 17.

Ardern made the announcement to the media at her post-Cabinet address.

Article continues after advertisement

She stated the travel bubble will begin on May 17 only “on the basis of a clear set of criteria is met”.

A one-way bubble was open for people from the Cook Islands to and from New Zealand, but New Zealanders could not travel there under the same conditions.

There will be no requirement for pre-departure tests, but there will be random health checks at airports.

New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout to the Cook Islands is set to start later this month.

It comes after advertising by Air New Zealand suggested the airline was ramping up its flights to Rarotonga this month.

Ardern earlier told Breakfast discussing the bubble was “one of the topics” on Cabinet’s meeting agenda this afternoon.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a traveller from the Cook Islands was found to have breached the trans-Tasman travel bubble after they flew from Auckland to Perth without spending the required two weeks in New Zealand.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.