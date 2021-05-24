Home

'Horrifying' statistics show abuse complaints laid against 1 in 7 Catholic clergy working for a bishop

RNZ
February 1, 2022 12:28 pm
[Source: RNZ]

The Catholic Church of New Zealand for the first time today publicly released figures showing the scale of sexual and other abuse nationwide since 1950.

NZ Catholic Bishops Conference president Cardinal John Dew said the figures were “horrifying”.

The church compiled the numbers in response to a request from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse.

They show 1122 survivors laid almost 1700 complaints, that named almost 600 perpetrators of abuse. Others were not named.

About half were over sexual abuse, and 80 percent involved children.

Almost 380 complaints were laid against 182 – or 14 percent – of clergy who work under a bishop.

This compares with 599 complaints made against eight percent (187) of the 2286 brothers or priests who work for a congregation, and 258 reports against three percent (120) of the 4247 nuns or sisters.

About 140 allegations of abuse were made against others, such as staff or volunteers.

