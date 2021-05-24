Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cash assistance applications open tomorrow|Movement restricted on Gau Island|Pandemic causes disruption in medicine supply|Hoteliers look to better days|SMEs urged to apply for Adaptation Grant|More alcohol related arrests|FCGP supports vaccination campaign|New Zealand sends doctor to help Fiji|COVID vaccines minimise death rates|Council urges Labasa farmers to commence harvesting|AMA aims to increase fish supply|241 new infections, 50-year-old man dies|17 die from COVID-19 so far |49% of target population receive first dose|7-day average of new cases continue to increase|New infections include prison officers|Growers urging farmers to harvest their sugarcane|Government to assist aspiring farmers|Provincial leaders urged to encourage vaccination|Labasa Mill faces cane supply issues|Taxi drivers arrested for breaches|Food ration distribution continues in the West|MOU to help address land related issues|Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

Homes on Wellington's south coast to be evacuated

RNZ
June 29, 2021 3:53 pm
Tarewa Road, Waingake, between Wairoa and Gisborne this afternoon. credit: Jacob Wallace. [Source: RNZ]

Wellington’s mayor has declared a state of emergency for the south coast, with homes in Breaker Bay ordered to evacuate.

Mayor Andy Foster said he was advised that houses on Breaker Bay Road between numbers 53 and 194 needed to have residents evacuated before the situation turned dangerous for residents and emergency services.

Advice from MetService and NIWA in the past few hours indicated southerly swells of 6m or more could present a significant risk to life and property if they overtopped areas alongside the south coast as they did in April 2020 and in 2013, he said.

Article continues after advertisement

Powerful waves, strong winds and snow have hit parts of the country, as a blast of Antarctic air pushes across Aotearoa.

Flights and ferries have been cancelled and schools were closed. The Desert Road remained closed early this afternoon, and snow warnings for the central North Island were set to remain in place until this evening.

MetService issued a warning for large swells on the capital’s south coast for the 41 hours from 6am on Tuesday to 11pm on Wednesday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.