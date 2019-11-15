Health worker at quarantine facility one of two new cases of COVID-19

There have been two new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand today, including a health worker who works at the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland.

There was no media conference held today.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said one of the two new cases was a returnee to New Zealand in managed isolation and the second was the health worker.

Article continues after advertisement

They are employed to work solely at the Auckland quarantine facility and do not work at any other site.

The ministry said five household contacts of the health worker are in isolation at their home and are being tested today.