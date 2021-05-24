New Zealand
Five teens killed in overloaded car; one found in boot
NZ Herald
August 8, 2021 12:17 pm
Police with the car, which snapped in half in the fatal crash outside Timaru. [Source: George Heard]
Five people killed in a horrific crash in Timaru were all local teenage boys – and speed and alcohol were factors in the tragedy, police say.
The car was also overloaded, with one of the victims found in the vehicle’s boot.
Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin spoke to media from Timaru Police Station this morning and said five young men – all aged 15 and 16 – have died.
All were Timaru boys.
