Five new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, one more from overseas

New Zealand has five new cases of COVID-19 in the community, the Director-General of Health announced.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the latest figures at this afternoon’s press conference in Wellington.

There is also one new case in managed isolation – a woman in her 50s who arrived in New Zealand from Qatar via Sydney on August 14.

She has now been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are five people currently in hospital, one in Auckland City and the other four in Middlemore.

The new cases bring the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 1299. There are currently 96 active cases in the country.