Five new cases of COVID-19 in community linked to Auckland cluster

There are five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, all relating to the existing Auckland cluster.

Four of the new cases are in Auckland, while one is in Tokoroa and receiving care at Waikato Hospital.

Six people in total are receiving hospital-level care – one is in Auckland City Hospital, four are in Middlemore and one in Waikato, and one person is in Middlemore in a stable condition at the intensive care unit.

Article continues after advertisement

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said 133 people linked to the cluster have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facilities and that includes 65 people who have tested positive.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1304. The number of active cases is 101.

Dr Bloomfield said of the 80 cases in Auckland, 78 are linked to the cluster with two under investigation – one being the Rydges Hotel maintenance worker and one being a case announced yesterday that was thought to be linked to the cluster but has been reclassified as under investigation because no clear link has been established to the cluster yet.

That person whose case was reclassified today was at St Lukes Mall on the morning of 12 August.

Anyone visiting St Lukes at that time should be alert to symptoms and contact health professionals if feeling sick, Dr Bloomfield said.

Genomic sequencing was still being done on this case but Dr Bloomfield said he couldn’t say at this stage whether it was a third strain in the community. Household and workplace close contacts of this case have been tested and are awaiting results.

Dr Bloomfield said a new “strong line of investigation” was being looked at after it was discovered the maintenance worker used the same lift as the woman he is believed to have contracted the virus from, shortly after she had been there.

The nurses who attended the hotel have all returned negative tests so it was unlikely to have been a link, Dr Bloomfield said.