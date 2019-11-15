First suspected case of coronavirus in New Zealand

A possible case of the new coronavirus has been found in Auckland, with test results expected on Saturday.

Ministry of Health Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today afternoon that the person fitted the definition of a suspected case and was being managed appropriately.

Bloomfield said the person had come forward to Auckland Hospital and was in isolation there.

Bloomfield would not say if the person was from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, or a New Zealand citizen.

China is reporting 9692 confirmed cases of a new virus with a death toll of 213, as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.