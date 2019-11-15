First case of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand

The person in their 60s is in Auckland Hospital in a “stable, improving condition”, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed today from Sydney.

They are a permanent resident of New Zealand, and had been in Iran and were returning home.

Ms Ardern said New Zealand is prepared for the scenario and are enforcing protocols.

“A pandemic plan always exists in New Zealand. We’ve been well prepared. We are rolling out all of the protocols as we would expect.”

The Ministry of Health shortly after released a statement saying the chances of a community outbreak remained low.

The patient is in a negative pressure room “to prevent any spread of the disease”.

“The person arrived in Auckland on 26 February and travelled home in a private car. Their family became concerned about their condition and called Healthline.”

“Household contacts are in isolation as a precautionary measure. Public health officials have begun tracing the patient’s other close contacts to ensure appropriate protection measures are in place, including on the flight involved which originated in Tehran and came via Bali.”

It has asked anyone who was concerned and on the final leg of flight Emirates EK450 arriving Auckland on Wednesday February 26, to call the Healthline number 0800 358 5453.

Director General of Public Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield earlier today said the person had travelled to New Zealand to Iran and is in Auckland Hospital.

Earlier today Health Minister David Clark announced new measures to protect the country amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak including an Iran travel ban.

The number of people infected with coronavirus around the world hovers at around 82,000, with 433 new cases reported today in China and another 505 in South Korea. The virus broke out in Wuhan, China in January.