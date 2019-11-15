Fifth death from COVID-19 in New Zealand reported

A fifth person has died from COVID-19 in New Zealand, as the number of new cases remains steady at 19.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the fifth victim of COVID-19 to die from the coronavirus was a man is his 80s, who was being cared for at Burwood Hospital after being transferred from Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch.

“We know that because of the underlying vulnerabilities of this group we need to be prepared for further illness and possible death.”

There are now 33 COVID-19 cases involved with the Rosewood cluster.

“Thirteen of the 33 were residents and 18 are staff.”

Dr Bloomfield said there were now 15 clusters around the country, with two new clusters in Auckland and Christchurch.