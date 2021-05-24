'Delta level 2' outside Auckland from midnight tonight

It is level 2 for the country, aside from Auckland, come midnight – with the focus now firmly on stamping out Delta in our biggest city.

It comes after another day of low case numbers.

But testing rates dropped to the lowest point of the outbreak, and authorities say those numbers need to pick up dramatically to allow a drop in alert levels next week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday what she called “Delta level 2” for the country outside Auckland’s borders, to keep up with the more-infectious variant that had “changed the game”.

This means masks in many indoor venues and smaller limits on gatherings, along with other measures to reduce the risk of any community transmission.

Mask use in schools will be “highly recommended” but not compulsory.

The alert level move came off the back of three days of cases hovering around 20 daily – well down on the peak of 84 just over a week ago.

There are now 821 cases in the outbreak, including 804 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told TVNZ Breakfast today he hoped level 2 was “short term” and the country could get back to level 1.

He and other researchers had called for a more stepped level system which would allow for some looser restrictions at the lower levels.

“I think there is room for improvement there.”

Auckland could potentially move down levels while there were still new cases arising, as long as they were contacts of known cases, he said.

Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB that he was “optimistic” about yesterday’s announcements and overall the numbers were pointing in the right direction.

He did confirm what was happening before the end of the week. “We’re very, very close.”

Hipkins said a multi-country vaccine deal “could well be” announced today.

“It could be within the next 24 to 48 hours,” Hipkins said.

Asked about mystery cases, Hipkins said he didn’t necessarily need to know where every single one came from but if they were still seeing a high number of mystery cases each day then that would be a concern.

Hipkins said we could expect to see more saliva testing as health advice changed.

As for South Island going to level 1, Hipkins said the Government wanted to see Delta contained.

“There’s still a lot of movement across that land border.. there’s still risk there. But I’m quite optimistic that it’s coming back into containment again.”

Ardern told the AM show there would be news on future vaccine supplies by Friday.

When asked to comment on ACT leader David Seymour’s tweet in which he shared the access code for Māori, she said it was “wrong”.

Ardern confirmed the wage subsidy was still available if any part of the country was at level 4 and 3 – even if the business applying was itself in level 2.

She told TVNZ Breakfast that Aucklanders were carrying a huge burden for the rest of the country.

She urged everyone who was symptomatic to get tested and for everyone to stick to a tight bubble.

Please keep following the rules, she said. “You don’t want to have to …fess up that you’ve been mixing and mingling with other households.”

Baker told Newshub it should be mandatory for high school students to wear masks when school resumes on Thursday.

Teenagers was an age group where Delta had proved highly transmissible internationally.

The outbreak situation was looking very optimistic at the moment and the virus could be eliminated from New Zealand.

He said after a period of adjustment it may see New Zealand land on a revised level 1.

Level 1 would look looser, but warned it may not have quite the same freedoms as the past 18 months, he told Newshub.

Baker wasn’t “absolutely certain” Auckland would move out of level 4 next week. He said while case numbers were dropping, it was the mystery cases that were concerning.

“If there’s no virus in New Zealand then we can be a bit freer.”

Waste water testing could also help confirm that and didn’t rely on everyone doing the right thing and being tested. It was still important for people to get tested because it told them where the virus was, whereas waste water testing just confirmed it was in the community, Baker said.