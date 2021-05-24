NZ to remain at alert level 4 until Tuesday night

All of New Zealand will remain at alert level 4 until at least Tuesday midnight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed.

Cabinet will meet on Monday to decide on the next move on the country’s alert levels.

Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have provided an update on the country’s alert level situation.

New Zealand went into lockdown at 11.59pm on Tuesday. Auckland and Coromandel were initially set to be in level 4 for seven days, while the rest of the country was put into level 4 for three days.

There have now been 31 community cases of COVID-19 officially confirmed in Auckland and Wellington, with 11 new cases announced this afternoon.

The Prime Minister said the delay in opening until Tuesday means there will be more time to assess how much of the country has been affected.

Ardern said it was important that the cases at this point appeared to be linked and there were not cases popping up where they were not expected.

The large number of locations also meant the country was likely dealing with more cases, and with cases confirmed in Wellington today, health authorities were now dealing with an outbreak that was not isolated to Auckland.

She said contacts should stay home and isolate. Others should, under level 4, stay home with their bubble.

She reminded New Zealanders that anyone over 12 visiting an essential service was required to wear a face mask.