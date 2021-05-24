Cyclone Cody expected to impact New Zealand this weekend

MetService says Cyclone Cody is expected to impact New Zealand this weekend, bringing “damaging waves” and “very stormy weather” to many parts of the country.

MetService is forecasting the cyclone will reach the north of New Zealand on Sunday and move down the country.

However, big waves are expected to hit eastern coasts from Northland to Banks Peninsula as early as Saturday and into Tuesday.

Popular summer holiday spots including Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay will likely “bear the brunt of the storm”, with waves posing a “serious risk” for beachfront and low-lying areas, according to MetService.

April Clark, MetService meteorologist said Cyclone Cody will no longer be a tropical cyclone by the time it affects New Zealand, but it doesn’t mean it will have “lost any of its sting”.

“Currently the exact path Cody will take over New Zealand during Sunday and Monday has significant variability, but it is clear that the upper two-thirds of the country will see some form of severe weather from the system and the north and east will get large swell,” Clark said.

MetService will issue severe weather watches and warnings by Friday, which will include more detail and likely impacts for each region.

It’s also asking people to share information about Cyclone Cody with family and friends, as many are still holidaying at beaches and camping sites.

Tropical Cyclone Cody moves toward New Zealand from Fiji, after causing widespread flooding there.