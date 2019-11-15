Home

Creation of trans-Tasman bubble will be up to Australia's leaders, Ardern says

TVNZ
June 30, 2020 11:30 am
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has placed the ball firmly in Australia's court for the creation of a trans-Tasman bubble.

Regular travel between the two countries has been suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, and there is no shortage of people eager to see it return.

Ardern, who won’t risk the return of transmission of the disease in the country, says a reopening of borders will come down to Australian leaders.

She says that ultimately it’s up to Australia to decide whether or not they’ll go for a whole of country approach, or a state-by-state approach.

