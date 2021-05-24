COVID-19 update: 80 new community cases in New Zealand today

The Ministry of Health has reported 80 new community cases of Covid-19 as Auckland’s border restrictions are due to lift at 11.59pm today.

There are also two new cases identified at the border.

In a statement, the ministry also reported that several members of a flight crew have been identified as close contacts of a Omicron variant case in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

“These crew members arrived in New Zealand last night and are in a MIQ facility, as per standard international air crew arrival procedure.”

Of the new community cases today, 51 are in Auckland, 21 in Waikato, seven in Bay of Plenty and one in the Taupō district.

The ministry also announced an additional case in Canterbury today, which will be officially counted in tomorrow’s case numbers.

On Covid-19 vaccines, there were 18,527 total doses administered yesterday, including 2434 first doses and 6849 second doses. To date, 94 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89 percent are double-dosed.

The ministry revealed that 90 percent of Hutt Valley DHB residents were now double-dosed.

It also said to minimise the spread of Covid-19 this summer, everyone needs to play their part.

“We’re asking everyone to stick to the basics – Get tested if you’re unwell, even if you’re vaccinated, and stay at home until you receive a negative result.”

“Be sure to wear a mask or face covering when you’re out and about, keep track of where you have been using the NZ Covid Tracer App, or a manual diary, and have your My Vaccine Pass ready for use wherever it is required.”

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand says 7500 passengers are due to fly out of Auckland tomorrow and there are almost 4500 people from around the country flying into the city.

For Auckland, travellers will have to present either a vaccine pass or proof of a negative Covid-19 test result when leaving the city. For the rest of the country, vaccine pass and testing requirements will depend on the transport operator’s own rules.