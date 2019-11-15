COVID-19: Two deaths, three new cases in NZ

Two COVID-19 deaths in Auckland in 12 hours have proven a sharp reminder of the dire outcomes for some infected with a virus that has killed more than 876,000 worldwide this year.

Two people with the virus – a man in his 50s and 85-year-old former Cook Islands’ Prime Minister Dr Joe Williams – died in Auckland hospitals on Friday.

Three new cases of the virus, two in the community and one in managed isolation, were reported yesterday.

Health authorities are also probing a possible case in managed isolation in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, more than 300 yachts are stuck in limbo across the South Pacific as cyclone season nears, barred from berthing in New Zealand due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Ocean Cruising Club (OCC) says it has written to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Chris Hipkins several times lobbying for help, but there has been no solution to date.

The group says the developing situation has reached a crisis point and crews on the yachts urgently need refuge from the cyclone season starting on November 1.

The deaths were a “stark and sad reminder of just how deadly this virus is and can be”, Ardern said.

New Zealand has 112 active cases, and now 24 deaths.

There have been 26.7 million cases and 876,200 deaths worldwide.

Williams’ death at Auckland City Hospital marked a double tragedy for his family, after the respected Mt Wellington GP’s brother Tuaine Williams, 92, died peacefully a day earlier at The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane.