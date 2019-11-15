Home

COVID-19: New community case in NZ

NZ Herald
October 18, 2020 12:53 pm
Ashley Bloomfield

There is a new community case of Covid-19, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

The man, a ports worker from Auckland who went to New Plymouth for work this week, tested positive on October 16. The man sought a test on the day he developed symptoms.

The man has been shifted to Jet Park quarantine facility, together with some close contacts, he said.

“We have been able to move quickly,” Bloomfield said.

“This is a case that shows our systems…are working…we have a clear line of investigation,” Bloomfield says.

The case has been caught early, Bloomfield said.

“We all need to keep playing our part.”

The man was potentially infectious on October 14 and 15.

