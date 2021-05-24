Home

New Zealand

COVID-19 infections break records as Europe's fourth wave wreaks havoc

RNZ
November 26, 2021 8:36 am

Coronavirus infections have once again broken records in nations across Europe, prompting new curbs on movement and making health experts think again about booster vaccination shots.

Slovakia’s government followed the example of neighbouring Austria on Wednesday and ordered a two-week lockdown to quell the world’s fastest rise in Covid-19 cases as the number of people in hospital reached a critical level in a nation where vaccination levels remain low.

Poland has said it will have to tighten restrictions if it does not see daily case numbers decreasing in the near future, and the Netherlands will announce new measures on Friday.

France is also expected to announce new containment measures but said it did not plan a new lockdown like some other European Union countries.

Meanwhile, Denmark’s government has proposed reintroducing mandatory face mask usage on public transport, in shops and in the healthcare sector.

