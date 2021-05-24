COVID-19 in NSW: State records 830 new cases

New South Wales has recorded 830 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths while Victoria has recorded 65 new cases.

It’s the highest number recorded by any Australian jurisdiction in a 24-hour period.

A man in his 60s from south-west Sydney died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. He acquired his infection at Canterbury Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

A woman in her 80s from south-west Sydney died at Wollongong Hospital.

A man in his 70s from south-east Sydney died at St George Hospital, where he acquired his infection.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard praised the vaccination programme in the state.

New South Wales yesterday recorded 825 locally aquired cases and three deaths.