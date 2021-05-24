Court finds former Samoa PM guilty of contempt

Leader of Samoa’s Human Rights Protection Party, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, has been found guilty of contempt of court.

The ruling was handed down on Wednesday, 23 March, by overseas Justices Robert Fisher and Raynor Asher.

Others found guilty of contempt include HRPP Secretary and Member of Parliament Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi and Lawyer, Maiava Visekota Peteru.

During the virtual hearing held earlier this month, former Prime Minister Tuilaepa, Deputy Leader Fonoteo Lauofo Meredith, and HRPP Secretary Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi; Maiva Visekota Peteru and Tologata Sioeli Alofaifo submitted affidavits apologising to the court.

Fonotoe and Tologata, along with former Attorney General, Savalenoa Mareva Betham-Annandale, former Clerk of the House, Tiatia Graeme Tualaulelei, and the Former Speaker of the House, Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa’afisi were acquitted of the contempt charge.