Six New Zelanders have now tested positive for Covid-19

Six people in New Zealand have now tested positive for coronavirus.

The chief executive of Waitematā District Health Board Dr Dale Bramley confirmed the news on Saturday.

The person is an Auckland man in his 60s who recently travelled back to New Zealand from the United States.

Bramley said he received confirmation of the sixth case on Friday night.

He said the new case repeats the previous pattern of people returning from overseas, and officials were working very quickly to isolate the case and contact close contacts.