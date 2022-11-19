Chch Airport records month's worth of rain in single morning

[Source: 1News]

Christchurch Airport recorded over a month’s worth of rain worth of rain this morning, as heavy rain warnings are in place today for Canterbury, North Otago, and Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The airport recorded 46.2mm of rain from 12am to 12pm today. Their average monthly rainfall for November is 41.3mm.

The warnings are in place until 11pm in Otago and 9pm in Canterbury, with North Canterbury’s easing a bit earlier in the afternoon.

Eastern Bay of Plenty’s heavy rain is meant to ease by midday tomorrow, with thunderstorms possible until then.

MetService blames the unusually poor weather on “a large, slow-moving low pressure system over the Tasman Sea”.

NIWA mapped the weather event, as well as over 76,000 lightning strikes over Aotearoa and the Tasman Sea since Thursday morning.

Yesterday, MetService predicted rain, some heavy, for much of the country this weekend.

The forecaster advises people continue to keep up to date with forecasts for their regions.