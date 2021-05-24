New Zealand
Case identified in Auckland community; no link to border or MIQ
August 17, 2021 12:45 pm
A case of Covid-19 has been discovered in the Auckland community with no known link to the border or MIQ [Source: NZ Herald]
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation.
The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established.
The Ministry of Health is advising anyone in Auckland taking public transport this afternoon or who cannot socially distance in public spaces to wear a mask.
Cabinet is meeting by phone now and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is returning to Wellington now.
