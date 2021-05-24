Border worker in NZ confirmed as Omicron case

The border worker in New Zealand who was yesterday reported as COVID-19 positive has been confirmed to have the Omicron variant.

The Auckland MIQ worker returned a positive test result as part of routine testing.

The Ministry of Health has now confirmed that the worker has caught the Omicron variant.

All of the case’s seven household contacts identified have already been contacted, isolated and tested, and returned negative results.

A further 48 close contacts are in the process of being contacted.

Among the close contacts, are 39 people who were on two bus trips with the case.

There are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the NZ community today, and 43 in MIQ.