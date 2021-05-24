Home

New Zealand

Booster interval shortened as third Omicron case found in NZ

NZ Herald
January 5, 2022 4:09 pm
Kiwis will be lining up for their boosters as the interval between the second and booster vaccine doses shortens today to four months. [Source: Andrew Warner via NZ Herald]

There are 17 new COVID-19 cases in the New Zealand community today, the Ministry of Health says.

There are 23 further cases at the border.

Omicron is expected to be the “most prevalent variant” at the border, the ministry says, and whole-genome sequencing is underway to establish how many new cases are Omicron.

Yesterday, the Ministry announced a third border-related case of Omicron – a household contact of an Air New Zealand staffer who tested positive recently.

There are still no locations of interest or exposure events linked to this person, the Ministry said today.

The risk to the community from this case has been determined as extremely low.

The person, who was fully vaccinated, had been in isolation for the entirety of their symptomatic period.

