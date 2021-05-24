Home

New Zealand

Auckland will need longer COVID lockdown: Bloomfield

TVNZ
August 20, 2021 6:57 pm
Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield speak at a press conference. [Source: TVNZ]

The Director-General of Health has given a further insight into the recommendations he made to the Government about the next steps in addressing the Delta outbreak.

At Friday afternoon’s 3pm COVID-19 briefing, Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the nationwide Level 4 lockdown would continue until at least Tuesday August 24.

Cabinet will meet on Monday August 23 to discuss any potential Alert Level changes.

During the conference, Bloomfield was asked by a reporter if he had recommended New Zealand remain in a Level 4 lockdown for longer, specifically until August 31.

After a slight hesitation, Bloomfield responded.

At that moment, Ardern then added on to the answer.

Ardern was then challenged over why the Government didn’t offer more certainty initially by stating Auckland could be in a longer lockdown upfront

It comes as 11 new cases were announced today, three of those cases are in Wellington, eight in Auckland.

There are now 31 community cases of COVID-19. Locations of interest have ballooned to more than 140 with Wellington locations yet to be added.

