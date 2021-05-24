Home

New Zealand

Auckland, Waikato to move down to alert level 3, step 2

[Source: Newshub]
November 1, 2021 5:48 pm
Newshub

Alert level restrictions will ease slightly in Auckland and Waikato.

Waikato will move to level 3 step 2 on Wednesday, whereas Auckland has to wait until next Tuesday at 11:59pm to move to step 2.

This comes after 162 new COVID-19 cases were announced earlier on Monday.

There are 162 new cases today; 156 are in Auckland, five in Waikato and one in Northland

A west Auckland retirement village has recorded no more cases after eight residents and a staffer tested positive.

New Zealand full vaccination rates have reached 75 percent, while Auckland is at 80 percent.

Waikato is moving to step 2 from Wednesday and Auckland next week.

