New Zealand
Auckland, Waikato to move down to alert level 3, step 2
[Source: Newshub]
November 1, 2021 5:48 pm
Newshub
Alert level restrictions will ease slightly in Auckland and Waikato.
Waikato will move to level 3 step 2 on Wednesday, whereas Auckland has to wait until next Tuesday at 11:59pm to move to step 2.
This comes after 162 new COVID-19 cases were announced earlier on Monday.
A west Auckland retirement village has recorded no more cases after eight residents and a staffer tested positive.
New Zealand full vaccination rates have reached 75 percent, while Auckland is at 80 percent.
