New Zealand
Auckland to move back to Alert Level 3
TVNZ
February 27, 2021 4:12 pm
[File Photo]
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland will once again move to Alert Level 3 restrictions, this time for seven days, after another new community COVID-19 case this evening.
The restrictions will come into place at 11:59pm tonight and the rest of the country will move to Alert Level 2 at the same time.
It comes after a new community case was announced this evening.
The case, known as Case M, is an older sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student who was a casual plus contact.
The student had returned three recent negative tests and is asymptomatic.
The Ministry of Health has released a list of locations visited by tonight’s new community case of COVID-19 in Auckland.
The locations include a CityFitness gym, a Burger King and a Pak’nSave.
The Papatoetoe gym sent an email alert to members tonight outlining times and dates visited, which are: Saturday Feb 20th – 12:20pm – 1:45pm and Friday Feb 26th – 3:20pm – 4:40 pm.
Burger King Highland Park was also visited by the person on February 25.