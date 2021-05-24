Auckland police staff member tests positive

A staff member at police headquarters in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Herald understands the person works in a non-sworn role at Harlech House in Otāhuhu.

They had been to work for one shift several days after being exposed to a family member who was a positive case.

However, because they were at work just outside the 48-hour window before the onset of self-reported symptoms, nobody in the office is considered a close contact.

The site has not been shared as a public location of interest – thought to be because all staff sign in and out via key cards.

Following Herald inquiries, police confirmed that “a non-constabulary staff member in Tāmaki Makaurau has tested positive”.