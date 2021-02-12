Auckland in alert level 3 lockdown after new community cases

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last night Auckland would move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Sunday while the rest of the country would move to level 2.

Ardern has given her assurance the government will consider helping businesses should Auckland’s three -day level 3 lockdown be extended, Mayor Phil Goff says.

The move is in response to three new community cases, announced yesterday afternoon.

They are a mother, father and daughter who live in the South Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe.

Another household contact has tested negative. The mother works for laundry and catering company LSG Skychefs, which services planes at the airport, but the source of her infection is not yet known.

Results from the genomic testing were expected late on Sunday evening and the Ministry of Health is expected to provide an update on the results today.

The move to level 2 and 3 will remain in place for three days, with Cabinet reviewing the situation every 24 hours, Ardern said.