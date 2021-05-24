Home

New Zealand

Auckland Hospital nurses told to wear unfitted N95 masks

NZ Herald
August 28, 2021 12:28 pm
[Source: NZ Herald]

Hospital workers are having to wear respirator masks that haven’t been fitted, which one nurse warns can make them “useless” against the highly-infectious Delta strain of COVID-19.

Auckland City Hospital is scrambling to fit staff with N95 respirator masks, as cases in the community and hospital increase, and despite months to prepare for a possible Delta outbreak.

Nurses who are yet to be fitted for a mask – a process that takes about 20 minutes and is important to make sure airborne particles can’t get through – are nonetheless being asked to wear them.

That’s been backed by the Ministry of Health as acceptable “in times of a heightened pandemic response”. However, a senior nurse at the hospital told the Weekend Herald the situation was worrying her colleagues, because an ill-fitted mask can provide little protection.

N95 respirator masks are designed to achieve a very close facial fit, including by sealing around the nose and mouth.

“The hospital has said to just use them anyway,” the nurse said. “Staff are being placed into scary situations without support. They are getting pulled into an area they don’t normally work in, they are then pressured to work with patients with PPE that they are not familiar with.”

