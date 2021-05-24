Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH considers vaccinating children|Families assisted under Solo Moms project|Police enforce protection measures in Labasa Town|Three new COVID infections recorded in North|COVID response team deployed to Kadavu|Nine more COVID deaths recorded|Wrong TINs submitted to by-pass system|Curfew hours brought forward for Labasa|Ministry keeps close watch on Kadavu|FEMAT tents prepared for other deployments|Travel to Koro Island suspended|Resorts target local market|15 new infections recorded on Malolo Island|Suspect remanded for alleged murder|Homes cordoned off in Namara Settlement, Labasa|Students studying under pine trees|Tourism Fiji CEO welcomed by Radisson Blu staff|EFL staff donate towards COVID response|PM reaffirms Fiji’s support to India|WHO calls for global solidarity|MOH expects more cases out of Kadavu|Farmers excited for reopening of Sawani border|Dr Hawea being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on COVID-19|COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

Auckland faces two more weeks of full lockdown

RNZ
August 27, 2021 3:51 pm
[Source: RNZ]

Aucklanders are facing two more weeks of alert level four as the rest of the country prepares to move to level three from Tuesday midnight.

Speaking at a media conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the districts below Auckland will remain in alert level 4 for four more days, but Auckland and Northland were “likely” looking at two more weeks of a full lockdown.

“We will need to be confident we’ve stamped it out and have cases contained and isolated.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ardern said the lockdown in Auckland is working and is the best place for the region to be.

But Dr Ashley Bloomfield said officials will not need to see days of zero cases to move Auckland out of level four.

Dr Bloomfield said moving down alert levels in Auckland will require no new cases popping up unexpectedly over the coming week or two.

Meanwhile, 19 people with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Auckland hospitals, including one in ICU.

In a statement – where it was revealed that there were 70 new community cases of COVID-19 – the Health Ministry said all 19 patients were in a stable condition.

Two of the cases are in North Shore Hospital, eight are in Middlemore Hospital, and nine are in Auckland City Hospital.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.