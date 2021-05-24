Auckland faces two more weeks of full lockdown

Aucklanders are facing two more weeks of alert level four as the rest of the country prepares to move to level three from Tuesday midnight.

Speaking at a media conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the districts below Auckland will remain in alert level 4 for four more days, but Auckland and Northland were “likely” looking at two more weeks of a full lockdown.

“We will need to be confident we’ve stamped it out and have cases contained and isolated.”

Ardern said the lockdown in Auckland is working and is the best place for the region to be.

But Dr Ashley Bloomfield said officials will not need to see days of zero cases to move Auckland out of level four.

Dr Bloomfield said moving down alert levels in Auckland will require no new cases popping up unexpectedly over the coming week or two.

Meanwhile, 19 people with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Auckland hospitals, including one in ICU.

In a statement – where it was revealed that there were 70 new community cases of COVID-19 – the Health Ministry said all 19 patients were in a stable condition.

Two of the cases are in North Shore Hospital, eight are in Middlemore Hospital, and nine are in Auckland City Hospital.