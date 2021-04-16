Auckland Airport worker tests positive for COVID-19

A border worker in New Zealand has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

There are no other new cases in managed isolation or in the community.

Investigations to determine how the Auckland Airport worker contracted the virus are ongoing.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Ministry of Health, usual protocols of isolating the border case and contact tracing their movements are underway.

There is one new historical case, who arrived in the country from Somalia via the United Arab Emirates on 28 March. They have since recovered.

The total number of active coronavirus cases is now 86, with 17 previously reported cases now considered recovered.

This brings the seven day rolling average for border cases to two.

Yesterday, 3,252 tests for COVID-19 were processed. Bringing the total number of tests conducted since the beginning of the pandemic to 1.9 million.

There are now over 2.7 million registered users for the NZ COVID tracer app. In the last 24 hours, 558,000 QR codes were scanned.