Auckland Airport worker has been fully vaccinated says Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Auckland Airport worker who tested positive for COVID-19 today is part of the cleaning staff on planes coming from red zone countries known to have outbreaks.

Ardern also stated the cleaner has been fully vaccinated “quite early on in the campaign”.

The positive case connected to the border comes one day after the opening of the trans-Tasman travel bubble with Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

Ardern reassured the public that the case won’t affect the travel bubble and Health Minister Andrew Little has spoken to his Australian counterpart about the border-related case.

The cleaner was tested on April 12 and again on April 19 as part of routine testing, the positive result was picked up in yesterday’s COVID-19 test.